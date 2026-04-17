Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, And More Search For Answers As Survivors Face Growing Threat In “Colony”

“Colony” has released more stills ahead of its premiere!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The film has been officially invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim prior to its premiere.

The newly released stills capture both the desperate struggle of the survivors and the terrifying presence of the infected.

One still highlights Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), holding a phone and flashlight while staring intently at someone with a desperate expression. The text “Turn down the light” visible on her phone raises questions about who she is trying to contact and what patterns she may have uncovered about the infected.

In contrast, Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan), the one responsible for the outbreak, stands in direct opposition to the survivors. A striking image of his reflection endlessly repeating in a mirror deepens the mystery surrounding his true intentions.

Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), seen carrying his sister Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok) on his back while gripping a pole, leads the group with a palpable sense of urgency, determined to protect her at all costs.

Elsewhere, biotech researcher Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been) is shown observing the situation from outside the building as she works tirelessly to uncover the cause of the outbreak. Dressed in protective gear and investigating a lab, her determination suggests she will stop at nothing to find answers.

A separate still shows Choi Hyun Hee in a wheelchair, calmly assessing the situation—hinting at her inner strength and composure in the face of crisis.

Meanwhile, Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo) is seen supporting a frightened student while scanning their surroundings, his selfless nature evident even as a strangely contorted infected figure approaches.

Adding to the eerie atmosphere, one image shows a group of infected, drenched in blood, moving in unison and staring in the same direction—instantly evoking the film’s title, “Colony.” On the rooftop of the darkened building, a heavily armed special forces unit is seen entering in formation, underscoring the severity of the situation. As the survivors continue their desperate fight inside, anticipation builds over what fate ultimately awaits them.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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