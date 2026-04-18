'Perfect Crown' Is Most-Watched Show Of Friday

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday!

On April 17, the new romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok maintained strong viewership ratings for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Perfect Crown” scored an average nationwide rating of 9.0 percent—the highest of any show to air that day.

“Perfect Crown” was also the most-watched show of Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned an average rating of 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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