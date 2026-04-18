'EXchange 3' Couple Seo Min Hyung And Kong Sang Jeong Announce Marriage

Seo Min Hyung and Kong Sang Jeong from “EXchange 3” (“Transit Love 3”) are getting married!

On April 17, speed skater and Olympic gold medalist Kong Sang Jeong took to Instagram to announce that she and surgeon Seo Min Young would be tying the knot this coming fall. The couple appeared together on Season 3 of the hit dating show “EXchange” back in 2024.

Kong Sang Jeong’s full announcement is as follows:

I’m getting married.. We came this far by loving each other more busily than anyone while bickering, fighting and making up, and squabbling.

Although we had quite a lot of differences, we learned to find joy in making concessions for one another, and we gradually became able to understand one another more and more. As for how to avoid fighting… we’re still figuring that part out, hehe. Our wedding preparations began last winter, when Min Hyung secretly booked our wedding venue without telling me. I received a cute proposal, and time has flown by while preparing each and every detail with my heart aflutter. After the approaching summer passes by, I will become an autumn bride.

Please cheer us on with warm hearts so that we can continue to be a couple blessed with lots of laughter and love in the future as well.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out the photos from their wedding shoot below:

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