IU And Byeon Woo Seok Get Caught On Kiss Cam At A Baseball Game In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a sneak peek of IU and Byeon Woo Seok on a date at a baseball game!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously on “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian agreed to enter a contract marriage, and as they pretended to be a couple in public, they wound up growing closer. At the end of the third episode, Grand Prince Ian unexpectedly kissed Seong Hui Ju, setting the stage for a new chapter in their romance.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, the couple goes on a public date at a baseball game. Clad in a Castle Sharks jersey and a headband cheering on the team, Seong Hui Ju proffers a matching jersey to Grand Prince Ian, seemingly suggesting that they sport a couple look at the game.

Things get even more exciting when Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian are caught on the kiss cam, raising the question of how they will react and whether they will actually kiss on camera with the entire stadium watching.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) takes the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the game.

Although Min Jeong Woo doesn’t usually let his emotions show, he was visibly shaken by the news of Seong Hui Ju’s marriage to Grand Prince Ian, piquing curiosity as to how things will play out when all three of them wind up at the same baseball game.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on April 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out Noh Sang Hyun’s film “Love in the Big City” below!

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