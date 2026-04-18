Koo Kyo Hwan Struggles To Make His Dream Come True In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a new glimpse of Koo Kyo Hwan chasing his longtime dream.

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming premiere capture Hwang Dong Man at a job interview at the Korean Film Association. Having dreamed of becoming a director for 20 years, Hwang Dong Man is visibly nervous as he waits for his interview. His damp hair and anxious gaze reveal just how desperate he is for this opportunity after years of struggle and disappointment.

Clinging to his final shred of hope, Hwang Dong Man radiates desperation with every fiber of his being as he stands before the interview panel. With 20 years of waiting under his belt, Hwang Dong Man does everything he can to try to prove his worth through the screenplay he is currently writing. Will he be able to turn his life around through this interview?

The “We Are All Trying Here” production team commented, “Koo Kyo Hwan is an actor who is portraying the character of Hwang Dong Man, who is caught somewhere between childishness and desperation, in the most human of ways. The job interview scene in Episode 1 is an important moment that clearly shows the reality he faces and just how desperate he is.”

They went on, “Will [the screenplay] that Hwang Dong Man has been pouring his heart and soul into polishing be able to get him the green light that will signal his debut? Please give today’s premiere lots of anticipation and interest.”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his recent film “Once We Were Us” on Viki below:

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