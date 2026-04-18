Yoo Yeon Seok Is Possessed By The Ghost Of A Young Child In 'Phantom Lawyer'

Yoo Yeon Seok will take on his youngest client yet on the next episode of “Phantom Lawyer”!

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Shin Yi Rang meets his next client: the ghost of a young boy. Initially, Shin Yi Rang affectionately plays with the child in his office. However, things soon take an unfortunate turn when he is possessed by the young spirit in front of his niece, leading him to a cause a scene and shock everyone.

The startled expressions of Shin Yi Rang’s mother Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung) and his brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) as they freeze in place pique curiosity about what sort of strange behavior the lawyer could have exhibited all of a sudden.

To find out whether Shin Yi Rang will be able to solve the tragic mystery of this missing child—and escape with his life intact—tune in to the next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” on April 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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