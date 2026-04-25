4 Reasons To Watch Perth And Santa's Heartwarming Thai BL 'Love You Teacher'

Perth and Santa’s highly-anticipated Thai BL “Love You Teacher” is finally here, and so far, it’s shaping up to be a heartfelt mix of chaos and comfort.

The story follows Pobmek, played by Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan, a school teacher who never really wanted the job in the first place, and his boyfriend Solar, played by Santa Pongsapak Udompoch, who just so happens to be the most well-liked teacher at their school. Their relationship seems steady and conflict-free until an unexpected accident changes everything. Solar begins to regress to a seven-year-old version every other day, turning their peaceful life into something far more unpredictable. Now, despite his discomfort around children, Pobmek is forced to step into a role he never prepared for, raising one big question: can he take care of Solar when it matters most?

From Perth-Santa’s undeniable chemistry to their outstanding performances, here are four reasons to watch the Thai BL “Love You Teacher.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Outstanding performances that give justice to the complex characters

If two actors are working in a professionally made BL drama or any production in general, their performances are expected to meet professional standards. That said, Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan and Santa Pongsapak Udompoch truly exceed expectations with their acting. The audience is initially charmed by the comedic and light-hearted moments in the first episode of “Love You Teacher.”

This is because the first episode starts with Pobmek being late for work; his phone alarm is ringing, and instead of a default alarm sound, it is someone’s voice.

Who could that be?

Later, after Pobmek gets ready and leaves his room, he sees a message on a sticky note.

Who could it be from?

After Pobmek finally arrives at the school and visits another teacher, Solar’s class, it becomes clear that the alarm voice and the sticky note message might be from this other teacher. Later, the audience’s assumptions are confirmed when both men leave work together and end up in the same apartment shown at the very beginning of the episode. Only now, Solar is cooking dinner, and Pobmek is affectionately annoying him, while they both talk to Solar’s mother on a video-call.

But despite being a rom-com, it is soon made clear that the story is built on extremely complex characters. And of course, both main leads do complete justice to their roles and the nuanced dynamic shaped by Solar’s altered mental state.

Firstly, Santa Pongsapak Udompoch takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct versions of the same character: an adult, level-headed school teacher who is emotionally intelligent, playful, and romantic, and a seven-year-old version of himself, Nong Sun. His body language, speech patterns, tone, and overall presence shift completely between these two states. This range in performance effectively sells the idea that Solar mentally reverts to a child.

On the other hand, Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan plays what initially appears to be a single, straightforward role. However, “Love You Teacher” gradually reveals deeper layers of Pobmek’s character through flashbacks and emotional context. The audience sees how Pobmek’s overcritical mother shaped his self-image, and Perth’s performance brings that emotional weight to life in a grounded and impactful way.

On-screen romantic and emotional chemistry

This marks Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan and Santa Pongsapak Udompoch’s second project together as a couple, following the Thai BL “Perfect 10 Liners,” and their chemistry is spot on.

In the first episode, after both leads arrive at their home, they do share romantic scenes. However, since Solar is Sun for a significant portion of the story, romantic scenes are naturally limited after that, appearing only when Solar gets back to his current mental state. So, for the majority of the drama, rather than relying on constant romance, the drama builds anticipation, making each interaction feel meaningful and layered.

More importantly, their chemistry extends far beyond romantic scenes. Even in everyday interactions, there is a quiet sense of trust and emotional closeness between them that feels deeply rooted. After Solar regresses to a seven-year-old, he also loses all of the memories he had with Pobmek, making him anxious. He constantly calls Pobmek the kidnapper uncle and cries for his mother. But instead of yelling or getting annoyed like most people might do in a situation as overwhelming as this, Pobmek continues being kind. Because even if Solar is not acting how he usually does right now, he ultimately is the same person Pobmek fell in love with. In a scene in a later episode, Pobmek even tells Solar himself that he will continue taking care of him because he loves him.

The way Pobmek cares for the mentally seven-year-old Solar is consistently heartwarming and sincere, balancing tenderness with a subtle emotional ache that adds depth to their relationship.

“Love You Teacher” also subtly implies that Solar has been there for him since the very beginning. They met first in college and shared a dorm room, and through the backstory it is clear that at that time Pobmek was not as lively and confident as he is now. Instead, he was under the constant weight of his mother’s unachievable standards; a mother for whom even his 4.0 CGPA was not good enough.

At that stage of life when Pobmek found himself completely alone, Solar had become his friend, then lover, and later a pillar that supported him. But this support was never one sided. Before Solar and Pobmek even officially started dating, the reason why Solar fell for Pobmek was his consistency. Solar kept his umbrella hidden to see how long it will take for Pobmek to stop offering his own. But Pobmek did not stop, he kept showing up outside Solar’s classes. And even after seven years of being together, Pobmek stayed the same.

Anyone can love when the weather is nice, but love is truly tested when the couple’s life is falling apart, and if they still continue choosing each other every single day, then that is a kind of love that is hard to find.

Supportive side characters

One of the strongest aspects of “Love You Teacher” is its side characters. Rather than introducing a typical antagonist or a rival love interest, the central conflict stems from Solar’s condition after being hit by a car, something that cannot be easily resolved alone. Even when Pobmek tries to handle everything himself, his plans repeatedly fall apart under the weight of the situation.

After Solar’s accident, when Solar’s mother calls to ask about her son, Pobmek lies to her that Solar is doing fine. Even when Solar keeps asking for his mother, Pobmek refuses to call her. On one hand, it is quite irresponsible as well as cruel to not let his mother know the truth. But Pobmek does not have any ill intent; he simply thinks Solar is his partner, so he should take care of him alone and protect Solar’s dignity.

But when Pobmek tries to handle everything himself, his plans repeatedly fall apart under the weight of the situation.

Despite initially having no solid reason for his assumption, Pobmek fears that if the school management discovers Solar’s condition, he may lose his job. Later, while talking to the PE teacher (Kay Lertsittichai), who happens to be his childhood rival, Pobmek misunderstands the situation and thinks the PE teacher helped the school get rid of a teacher who had mental health issues. This solidifies Pobmek’s fear, and he decides not to let anyone know of Solar’s situation, no matter what happens.

However, when the principal (Sammy Samantha Melanie Coates) and the PE teacher eventually find out, they are understanding, assuring Pobmek that they will help care for Solar. The principal even says that it is perfect that Solar turned seven because they, the school staff who work with seven-year-olds all day, know how to take care of someone that age. The principal goes as far as to inform all of the staff and let them know of Solar’s situation and that he will still be coming to school, but will occasionally join as a student instead of a teacher.

Seeing the staff show no ill-judgment and being ready to help Solar is quite emotional. Especially in a world where mental health issues are demonized, seeing Solar’s situation being accepted is heartwarming.

The best part of the entire situation is that the guy, the PE teacher, who Pobmek thought hated him, ends up being one of the biggest helpers. He creates a plan to fix Solar’s regression issue.

Creative set design that balances out the atmosphere

Despite the heavy emotional premise of “Love You Teacher,” the series maintains a surprisingly warm and uplifting visual tone through its set design. Both the school and the characters’ shared apartment are filled with colorful props and soft lighting that create a welcoming atmosphere. The school feels lively, while the apartment looks lived in and becomes a comforting space for both the characters and the audience.

This contrast between serious subject matter and bright, inviting visuals helps balance the narrative, making the story feel hopeful and reinforcing the emotional resilience at its core.

In the end, “Love You Teacher” works because it balances emotional heaviness with genuine warmth. Between the leads’ chemistry, grounded performances, supportive characters, and bright set design, the drama never feels suffocating despite its heavy premise.

Instead, it maintains a sense of softness throughout, allowing even the more difficult moments to feel gentle rather than overwhelming. It tells a complex and emotionally layered story, yet even in the quiet moments it feels optimistic. At the end, what makes Pobmek and Solar’s relationship fascinating is that neither of them give up on each other. Pobmek keeps trying to help Solar, and Solar, despite struggling with an extreme mental condition, continues being the sun in Pobmek’s life.

Start watching “Love You Teacher”:

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3,” “Sammy’s Children’s Day,” “We are All Trying Here,” “Love You Teacher,” “Feel What You Feel.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier.”