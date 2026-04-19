'Perfect Crown' Breaks Into Double-Digit Ratings As 'We Are All Trying Here' Premieres

Just four episodes into its run, viewership ratings for MBC’s “Perfect Crown” have already soared into the double digits!

On April 18, the new romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok achieved its highest ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Perfect Crown” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 11.1 percent.

“Perfect Crown” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned an average rating of 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “We Are All Trying Here” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent for its first episode.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams,” which has just one episode left in its run, scored an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent ahead of its series finale.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” earned an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent for the night, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” scored a nationwide average of 1.1 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” defended its title as the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent.

Get ready for the finale of “Mad Concrete Dreams” by watching all the previous episodes on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” below!

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