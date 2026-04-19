Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won's Relationship Undergoes A Major Shift In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Get ready for a big change in Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won’s relationship on tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3,” Yumi and Soon Rok made viewers laugh with the start of their “love-hate romance,” which took Yumi and her cells on a rollercoaster ride of emotion. However, in the upcoming third and fourth episodes of the drama, the dynamic between the two leads will shift in a way that is certain to make viewers’ hearts flutter.

At the end of the second episode, Yumi was surprised to find out that Soon Rok had requested to have a different PD assigned to her in his stead. Furious, Yumi couldn’t contain her rage and wound up angrily questioning him about his reasons on the train to Busan.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episodes capture Yumi looking visibly disconcerted as she faces Soon Rok on a train platform. In contrast to Yumi’s expression, which betrays a complicated mix of emotions, Soon Rok wears a gentle smile as he helps her with her luggage.

The scene is said to be a turning point in the pair’s relationship, piquing curiosity as to the reason for Yumi’s and Soon Rok’s completely different demeanors.

The next episode of “Yumi’s Cells 3” will air on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

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