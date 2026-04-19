Koo Kyo Hwan Gets Banned From His Friend Group's Hangout Spot In 'We Are All Trying Here'

Kang Mal Geum will take a drastic measure to rein in an out-of-control Koo Kyo Hwan on the next episode of “We Are All Trying Here.”

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “We Are All Trying Here,” aspiring film director Hwang Dong Man struggled with the pain and anxiety of having been unable to achieve his dream for 20 years. The fact that he hadn’t yet managed to debut weighed heavily on him as the only member of “The Eight Club”—a group of eight friends in the film industry—to not have found success in his career.

As a result, the wildly insecure Hwang Dong Man repeatedly tested the patience of his friends in the group. Whether torturing them with rambling tirades, hatefully lashing out at them, or openly wishing for their failure, Hwang Dong Man constantly clashed with the other members of The Eight Club at every turn.

In the upcoming second episode of the drama, the patience of the other members, who are exhausted and worn down by Hwang Dong Man’s antics, ultimately reaches its breaking point. Unable to take it any longer, Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), who has held the group together, finally decides to take action by banning Hwang Dong Man from the club’s hangout spot.

After Hwang Dong Man goes too far and crosses the line, a fed-up Go Hye Jin confronts him and sternly informs him that he is no longer welcome at AGIT. To drive the point home, a sign taped to the front door of the establishment reads, “Hwang Dong Man Prohibited Entry.”

Has Hwang Dong Man been kicked out of The Eight Club for good, or will this childish but fierce battle take another unexpected turn?

The second episode of “We Are All Trying Here” will air on April 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan and Kang Mal Geum in their film “Once We Were Us” on Viki below:

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