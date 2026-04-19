KISS OF LIFE's Haneul Announces Changes To Schedule Due To Health

KISS OF LIFE’s Haneul will be rescheduling some of her upcoming activities due to her health.

On April 19, S2 Entertainment announced that Haneul had recently developed a sore throat and cold symptoms. Although her symptoms are said to be “gradually improving,” the agency stated that she would be rescheduling a couple of her upcoming fan signing events in order to make a speedier recovery.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is S2 Entertainment. On April 15, due to a sore throat and cold symptoms, our artist Haneul visited the hospital after returning to the country.

Although her symptoms have been gradually improving up until now, we have unavoidably had to adjust some of her scheduled fan signing events for the sake of a speedier recovery. The Apple Music video call fan signing event that was scheduled to take place this evening and the Makestar video call fan signing event that was scheduled to take place on April 21 will both be rescheduled. The in-person fan signing event scheduled for today will proceed without any changes. Each retailer will inform the winners directly of the new schedules [for the fan signing events]. We apologize for having to convey this sudden news, and we would like to let you know that it was an unavoidable decision made for the sake of the artist’s speedy recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Haneul!