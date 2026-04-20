Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 4

Soompi
Apr 20, 2026
by edward1849

The top three songs remain unchanged. BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to BTS!

Staying at No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Also remaining at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 5 is AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” the title track from their fourth full album “FLOWERING.” “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” is a minimalist folk ballad that explores a mature and philosophical view of human emotion.

KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she” enters at No. 9. The title track from their second single of the same name, “Who is she” is a track that stands out for its balance of millennial nostalgia and modern sounds.

Moving up three spots to No. 10 is hamo’s “Akrapovic.” Released at the end of last year, “Akrapovic” recently rose on charts due to a viral fan edit video.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (–) SWIM
    Image of SWIM
    Album: ARIRANG
    Artist/Band: BTS
    • Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    • Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (new) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Image of Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Album: FLOWERING
    Artist/Band: AKMU
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-1) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 25 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) Who is she
    Image of Who is she
    Album: Who is she
    Artist/Band: KISS OF LIFE
    • Music: Slush Puppy, Healey, Rollo, Brenan
    • Lyrics: Mia, rom, Park Sang Yoo, Jeong Seon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (+3) Akrapovic
    Image of Akrapovic
    Album: Akrapovic
    Artist/Band: hamo
    • Music: hamo, Basil Jet
    • Lyrics: hamo
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (new) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
13 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
14 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
15 (new) 눈에 거슬리고 싶어 (Eye-Poppin’) KickFlip
16 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE ILLIT
17 (-6) GO BLACKPINK
18 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High
19 (+13) 완전미쳤어! (Studio54) T.O.P
20 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
21 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
22 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX
23 (new) GOD AMPERS&ONE
24 (new) KEYVITUP KEYVITUP
25 (new) Flashback N.Flying
26 (+9) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
27 (-5) KILLA (Face the other me) Kep1er
28 (new) NINETEEN hrtz.wav
29 (+4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
30 (-5) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
31 (-15) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
32 (-23) Biggest Fan Irene
33 (-7) 미워 (Ego) Crush
34 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS
35 (+8) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
36 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé
37 (-18) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry
38 (+6) Ice Cream Yuna
39 (new) AE Park Hyo Shin
40 (-4) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
41 (-13) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
42 (-8) GO! CORTIS
43 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
44 (new) 오디세이 (Odyssey) Ha Hyun Sang
45 (-15) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
46 (-9) Knife ENHYPEN
47 (-40) 사랑병동 (Highs and Lows) Wonpil
48 (new) 흥흥흥 (HMPH! (feat. SOLE)) PLAVE
49 (new) 나타나 줘 (appear) SLAY
50 (-30) WANNA Jang Haneum


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

AKMU
BTS
hamo
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
IVE
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read