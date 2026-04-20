Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 4

The top three songs remain unchanged. BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to BTS!

Staying at No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Also remaining at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 5 is AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” the title track from their fourth full album “FLOWERING.” “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” is a minimalist folk ballad that explores a mature and philosophical view of human emotion.

KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she” enters at No. 9. The title track from their second single of the same name, “Who is she” is a track that stands out for its balance of millennial nostalgia and modern sounds.

Moving up three spots to No. 10 is hamo’s “Akrapovic.” Released at the end of last year, “Akrapovic” recently rose on charts due to a viral fan edit video.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 4 1 (–) SWIM Album: ARIRANG Artist/Band: BTS Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (–) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (new) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart Album: FLOWERING Artist/Band: AKMU Music: Lee Chanhyuk Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-1) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 6 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 25 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (new) Who is she Album: Who is she Artist/Band: KISS OF LIFE Music: Slush Puppy, Healey, Rollo, Brenan Lyrics: Mia, rom, Park Sang Yoo, Jeong Seon Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+3) Akrapovic Album: Akrapovic Artist/Band: hamo Music: hamo, Basil Jet Lyrics: hamo Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 13 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (new) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 13 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 14 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 15 (new) 눈에 거슬리고 싶어 (Eye-Poppin’) KickFlip 16 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE ILLIT 17 (-6) GO BLACKPINK 18 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High 19 (+13) 완전미쳤어! (Studio54) T.O.P 20 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 21 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 22 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX 23 (new) GOD AMPERS&ONE 24 (new) KEYVITUP KEYVITUP 25 (new) Flashback N.Flying 26 (+9) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 27 (-5) KILLA (Face the other me) Kep1er 28 (new) NINETEEN hrtz.wav 29 (+4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 30 (-5) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 31 (-15) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 32 (-23) Biggest Fan Irene 33 (-7) 미워 (Ego) Crush 34 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS 35 (+8) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 36 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé 37 (-18) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry 38 (+6) Ice Cream Yuna 39 (new) AE Park Hyo Shin 40 (-4) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 41 (-13) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 42 (-8) GO! CORTIS 43 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 44 (new) 오디세이 (Odyssey) Ha Hyun Sang 45 (-15) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 46 (-9) Knife ENHYPEN 47 (-40) 사랑병동 (Highs and Lows) Wonpil 48 (new) 흥흥흥 (HMPH! (feat. SOLE)) PLAVE 49 (new) 나타나 줘 (appear) SLAY 50 (-30) WANNA Jang Haneum





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%