Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 4
The top three songs remain unchanged. BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to BTS!
Staying at No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Also remaining at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”
Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 5 is AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” the title track from their fourth full album “FLOWERING.” “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” is a minimalist folk ballad that explores a mature and philosophical view of human emotion.
KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she” enters at No. 9. The title track from their second single of the same name, “Who is she” is a track that stands out for its balance of millennial nostalgia and modern sounds.
Moving up three spots to No. 10 is hamo’s “Akrapovic.” Released at the end of last year, “Akrapovic” recently rose on charts due to a viral fan edit video.
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1 (–) SWIM
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (new) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
8 (–) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 25 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Who is she
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (+3) Akrapovic
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (new)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|13 (-3)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|14 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|15 (new)
|눈에 거슬리고 싶어 (Eye-Poppin’)
|KickFlip
|16 (-2)
|NOT CUTE ANYMORE
|ILLIT
|17 (-6)
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|18 (-1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|19 (+13)
|완전미쳤어! (Studio54)
|T.O.P
|20 (-2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|21 (+2)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|22 (-1)
|Blue Valentine
|NMIXX
|23 (new)
|GOD
|AMPERS&ONE
|24 (new)
|KEYVITUP
|KEYVITUP
|25 (new)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|26 (+9)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|27 (-5)
|KILLA (Face the other me)
|Kep1er
|28 (new)
|NINETEEN
|hrtz.wav
|29 (+4)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|30 (-5)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|31 (-15)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|32 (-23)
|Biggest Fan
|Irene
|33 (-7)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|34 (-5)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|35 (+8)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|36 (+4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|37 (-18)
|Bittersweet
|Baby DONT Cry
|38 (+6)
|Ice Cream
|Yuna
|39 (new)
|AE
|Park Hyo Shin
|40 (-4)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|41 (-13)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|42 (-8)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|43 (+2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|44 (new)
|오디세이 (Odyssey)
|Ha Hyun Sang
|45 (-15)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|46 (-9)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|47 (-40)
|사랑병동 (Highs and Lows)
|Wonpil
|48 (new)
|흥흥흥 (HMPH! (feat. SOLE))
|PLAVE
|49 (new)
|나타나 줘 (appear)
|SLAY
|50 (-30)
|WANNA
|Jang Haneum
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%