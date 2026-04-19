Watch: Moon Sua Shares Touching Message And Cover For Brother Moonbin On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing

Billlie’s Moon Sua has shared a heartfelt message for her late brother Moonbin.

On April 19, the third anniversary of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s passing, Moon Sua paid tribute to her brother with an emotional cover and a touching post on Instagram.

In addition to releasing a cover of Christopher’s “Moments,” a song that Moonbin particularly liked, Moon Sua posted the following message:

Brother, it’s been a long time. You’re curious which song I brought this time, right?

After pondering it, I wanted to choose a song that also had memories of you. Because you liked this song.

Reading the lyrics, they were so great.

It’s like they were exactly the words I wanted to say.

I hope that my sincere feelings reach you. The weather has gotten much warmer.

I’m in the middle of working hard to prepare for a comeback, and it’s our first full-length album!

I feel like if you see it, you’ll give me a lot of feedback.

I’m going to work hard while thinking that you’re watching.

If we meet, praise me, okay? I miss you a lot. I love you.

You can watch Moon Sua’s cover of “Moments” below:

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