Jung E Chan And Joo Se Bin Are On Totally Different Pages During A Tense Meal In 'Doctor Shin'

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” has shared a glimpse of the tense dynamic between Jung E Chan and Joo Se Bin on its next episode!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller about a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God.

Spoilers

Previously on “Doctor Shin,” Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) learned that the object of Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin)’s affections was none other than his friend Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon). Meanwhile, Geum Ba Ra, who had been happy after spending the night with Ha Yong Joong, was seen preparing to leave the country.

The latest episode of the drama ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Shin Joo Shin attempting to save Geum Ba Ra’s life through respiratory resuscitation when she suddenly suffered respiratory distress after hearing Ha Yong Joong’s name.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Shin Joo Shin and Geum Ba Ra sit down for a meal that hints at a shift in their relationship. In contrast to his indifferent and unemotional demeanor from before, Shin Joo Shin is visibly worried about Geum Ba Ra, who appears impassive and detached while speaking to him. The gap between Shin Joo Shin’s open concern and Geum Ba Ra’s emotionally dry vibe raises the question of where their conversation will lead.

It also remains to be seen why Geum Ba Ra, who has feelings for Ha Yong Joong, is with Shin Joo Shin at his home.

The “Doctor Shin” production team commented, “After spending a night with Ha Yong Joong, the object of her unrequited love, Geum Ba Ra shocked [viewers] in Episode 11 by suddenly facing an extreme crisis.”

They went on to tease, “To find out what becomes of the relationship between Shin Joo Shin and Geum Ba Ra, who are heading for a major catastrophe, please look forward to Episode 12.”

The next episode of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below

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