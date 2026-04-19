Watch: Gong Myoung Despairs As Shin Hae Sun Flips His Life Upside Down In 'Filing For Love' Teaser

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new teaser of the first episode!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

The newly released preview for episode 1 begins with the confident entrance of Noh Ki Joon, the ace of Audit Team 1 rumored to get a special promotion. However, as Joo In Ah comments, “Let’s adjust his position a bit,” Noh Ki Joon’s life turns around, being sent to Audit Team 3 which is in charge of internal misconduct.

Noh Ki Joon asks, “You want me to be in charge of affairs?” and back home, he screams, “Why?” in despair. He continues to wonder, “Why does the audit office have to deal with that? It’s lacking class,” as he runs out of the office dry heaving and nearly explodes with anger after receiving incredulous tip-off calls. Noh Ki Joon’s new position at the office after Joo In Ah enters his life raises questions about how he will adjust to his new tasks at work.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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