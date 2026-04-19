Watch: Red Velvet's Kim Ye Rim (Yeri) And Kang Sang Jun Support Each Other Underwater In 'Azure Spring' Teaser

Red Velvet’s Kim Ye Rim (Yeri) and Kang Sang Jun’s upcoming drama “Azure Spring” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Azure Spring” is a healing youth drama that follows Seo Anna (Kim Ye Rim), who has come to a standstill out of fear of the future, and Yoon Deok Hyun, who remains trapped in the past and unable to move forward. As they live as a haenyeo (female diver) and haenam (male diver), the two gradually grow through one another.

The newly released teaser begins with Seo Anna who comes back to her hometown after being fired from her part-time job at a swimming pool despite dreams of becoming a professional swimmer.

However, an unexpected cohabitation begins when she returns to her hometown and meets Yoon Deok Hyun. He comforts Seo Anna, “There are plenty of people in the world who can’t swim. Is your life ruined just because you can’t swim?”

Eventually, Seo Anna resolves to become a haenyeo, learning how to dive and gather seafood underwater from Yoon Deok Hyun. Seo Anna narrates, “Life is unpredictable, but that’s okay. Our today is azure spring.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Azure Spring” is set to premiere on May 11 at 11 p.m. KST via MBN Plus.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ye Rim in “BITCH X RICH 2”:

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Also check out Kang Sang Jun in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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