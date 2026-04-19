Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Brighten Up The Set Of 'Perfect Crown' With Endless Laughter

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a new behind-the-scenes video for episode 3!

Behind the scenes, IU and Byeon Woo Seok pay special attention to detail while rehearsing, working with the director to perfect the takes. In one scene, while struggling to fight over the blankets, the two burst out laughing as Byeon Woo Seok yells, “Stay still!” IU remarks, “You have to say it confidently,” but Byeon Woo Seok replies, “It’s because I suddenly said it in such a modern tone.” The two still struggle to not laugh in the following takes.

In another scene where Byeon Woo Seok has to carry IU, he jokes about pretending to have a hard time. Although planning to quickly finish the scene, he can’t help but burst into laughter after IU makes a fainting noise. Later, IU playfully teases Byeon Woo Seok for his shaking arms. In the interview that follows, Byeon Woo Seok explains, “She’s so light, there was nothing to prop up.”

Watch the making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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