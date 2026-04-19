'Perfect Crown' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Perfect Crown” returned to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Perfect Crown” top the drama list, but its stars also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where IU and Byeon Woo Seok remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Gong Seung Yeon also entered the list at No. 7.

The next spots on both lists went to Netflix’s “Bloodhounds 2,” which took No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Rain rose to No. 3 on the actor list, followed by Woo Do Hwan at No. 4 and Lee Sang Yi at No. 8.

“Climax” held steady at No. 3 on the drama list this week, with Ju Ji Hoon coming in at No. 5 on the actor list, Ha Ji Won at No. 6, and Cha Joo Young at No. 10.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, and star Yoo Yeon Seok rose to No. 9 on the actor list.

tvN’s new series “Yumi’s Cells 3” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, while JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” entered the list at No. 7.

Finally, SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” debuted at No. 10 ahead of its premiere.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” Netflix “Bloodhounds 2” ENA “Climax” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” tvN “Siren’s Kiss” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin” SBS “Sold Out on You”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Rain (“Bloodhounds 2”) Woo Do Hwan (“Bloodhounds 2”) Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) Gong Seung Yeon (“Perfect Crown”) Lee Sang Yi (“Bloodhounds 2”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“Phantom Lawyer”) Cha Joo Young (“Climax”)

Start watching “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Binge-watch all of “Climax” here:

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And all of “Mad Concrete Dreams” here:

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Or catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” below!

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