5 Dilraba Dilmurat C-Dramas To Watch If You Miss 'Love Beyond The Grave'

One of the most popular faces in the Chinese entertainment industry, Dilraba Dilmurat has steadily built a reputation as a truly versatile performer. Over the years, she has taken on a wide variety of roles, moving seamlessly between modern romances, grand fantasy worlds, and historical costume dramas. Whether it’s an action-heavy part or a character driven by deep emotions, she brings a natural ease to every role. Her latest project, “Love Beyond the Grave,” where she stars opposite Arthur Chen, adds another interesting chapter to her growing body of work.



Based on the web novel “Bai Ri Ti Deng” by Li Qing Ran, the story revolves around Ghost Master He Si Mu (Dilraba Dilmurat), a powerful spirit lord who has lived for more than four centuries and rules over Gui Xu. On one of her rare visits outside her domain, she crosses paths with Duan Xu (Arthur Chen), a young general who unknowingly carries a connection to her past. As their journeys begin to intertwine, Si Mu starts to uncover Duan Xu’s past and the ambitions that drive him. At the same time, Duan Xu begins to look beyond her intimidating presence and sees the loneliness Si Mu has carried for centuries. Their relationship gradually shifts as they find themselves drawn to each other, eventually joining forces to protect both the human and spirit worlds.



If this C-drama has caught your attention, it might be the perfect moment to dive deeper into Dilraba Dilmurat’s work. Here are five C-dramas featuring the actress that are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

One of Dilraba Dilmurat’s most loved modern dramas, “You Are My Glory” tells a soft, relatable love story set between fame and ambition. It follows Qiao Jing Jing (Dilraba Dilmurat), a popular actress who becomes the face of the game Honor of Kings. When a video of her poor gaming skills goes viral, it puts her reputation at risk, leading her to quietly work on improving before an important public tournament. While practicing, she reconnects with Yu Tu (Yang Yang), someone she once liked during their school days. Back then, he had turned her down, choosing to focus on a more practical and ambitious life path.



Now an aerospace engineer, Yu Tu appears successful, but beneath that image, he is struggling with doubts about his career, financial pressures, and whether he made the right choices. As Jing Jing asks him to coach her, they spend time together in a more private, low-pressure setting. Through these everyday moments, their bond slowly grows. Jing Jing’s sincerity and grounded nature help Yu Tu rediscover his passion, while he begins to understand her beyond the glamorous image, seeing her strength and honesty more clearly.

This drama is a slow-burn romance that unfolds naturally and allows its characters to grow both on their own and together.

Start watching “You Are My Glory”:



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Set against the turbulent early years of the Tang Dynasty, the story follows Li Chang Ge (Dilraba Dilmurat), a young royal whose life is turned upside down after a brutal palace coup wipes out her family. The narrative picks up in the aftermath of the Xuanwu Gate Incident, when Li Shimin seizes the throne. Forced to flee for her life, Chang Ge escapes and goes into hiding, disguising herself as a man to survive in a world that has suddenly become hostile and unfamiliar.

Driven by grief and a deep desire for justice, she sets out on a journey across different regions, hoping to gather strength and allies to reclaim what she has lost. Along the way, she crosses paths with Ashile Sun (Leo Wu), a general from the Turkic Khaganate. As Chang Ge travels and witnesses the harsh realities of war, her perspective begins to change. Seeing the suffering of ordinary people forces her to reflect on her choices and the true cost of revenge. She starts to value strategy, compassion, and the idea of peace over blind anger.



The story revolves around the character’s growth and how loss and responsibility can reshape a person, and how pain, over time, can lead to a deeper sense of purpose.

Start watching “The Long Ballad”:



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“Sword Rose”

At the center of the story is Hua Deng Yan (Dilraba Dilmurat), a determined police officer who is still struggling to come to terms with her boyfriend’s unexplained death. Joining the anti-drug squad feels like her only way to get closer to the truth. But everything shifts during a tense hostage situation, where she manages to save a baby. Recognizing her sharp instincts and calm approach under pressure, the department appoints her as the acting director of the Tianhai City Anti-Trafficking Team.



Now in charge of a six-member unit, Deng Yan has to step up quickly. Leading a team isn’t easy. She has to earn their trust while dealing with cases that are both dangerous and emotionally heavy. Among her team members is Chang Rui (Jin Shi Jia), a seasoned undercover officer who is initially skeptical of her leadership. However, as they tackle difficult cases together, his perception slowly changes, and a sense of trust begins to build between them.



As the story unfolds, Deng Yan begins to notice that the cases she’s working on seem to connect back to her boyfriend’s death. Across its 32 episodes, the series explores not just crime, but the human cost behind it. Each case highlights the pain faced by victims and their families, while also showing moments of strength and survival.

Adapted from the novel “The Emperor’s Book” by Xing Ling, the story follows Di Zi Yuan (Dilraba Dilmurat), the only survivor of the once-powerful Di family, which was wiped out after being falsely accused of treason. Determined to stay alive and uncover the truth, she takes on a new identity as Ren Anle, a bold and intelligent pirate leader who refuses to be underestimated. Her path crosses with Crown Prince Han Ye (Gong Jun), and their meeting changes everything. Using her new persona, Ren Anle offers her naval strength to the empire and openly declares that she wants to marry him. What Han Ye doesn’t realize is that she is someone from his past, someone he once cared deeply about and tried to protect.



When Ren Anle enters the capital, she quickly becomes the center of attention. Her demand to be the Crown Princess shocks the royal court, but she has her own reasons behind every step she takes. While Han Ye finds himself both drawn to her and wary of her intentions, she quietly begins investigating the truth with the help of her trusted ally, Luo Ming Xi (Liu Yu Ning). As they dig deeper, secrets that were buried for years begin to surface, complicating everything.



At the same time, Han Ye is caught between his growing feelings for Ren Anle and his lingering guilt tied to Di Zi Yuan. Ren Anle, too, finds herself conflicted as her quest for justice starts to clash with emotions she thought she had left behind. When the truth finally comes out, both of them are forced to confront their past and make difficult choices about love, loyalty, and forgiveness.

Start watching “The Legend of Anle”:



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Adapted from the novel “An Owl Rising from the Green Soil” by Wei Yu, the series takes inspiration from legends of the Qin Dynasty and places them in a modern-day setting where danger hides in plain sight. At its core are the “Earth Fiends,” ancient, flesh-eating beings that were once sealed deep underground by the South Mountain Hunters. For centuries, they were believed to be contained, but over time they have evolved. Now, they can move among humans undetected.



The story centers on Nie Jiu Luo (Dilraba Dilmurat), a sculptor who seems to lead a quiet, ordinary life. Beneath that calm exterior, however, lies her true identity. She is a descendant of the South Mountain Hunters. Known as the “Crazy Sword,” Jiu Luo is highly skilled yet emotionally guarded, constantly torn between her responsibilities and her longing for a normal life. Her carefully balanced world begins to shift when she encounters Yan Tuo (Chen Xing Xu), a wealthy and intelligent businessman searching for answers about his own past.



Yan Tuo’s journey is driven by his growing suspicion toward his adoptive mother, Lin Xi Rou (Zhang Li), a powerful figure with possible ties to the Earth Fiends. As he digs deeper, his path inevitably crosses with Jiu Luo’s. Their first interactions are filled with mistrust, especially since Yan Tuo’s connection to Lin Xi Rou makes him seem like a potential threat. As the narrative unfolds, it reveals a long-standing, hidden conflict between the hunters and the fiends. The South Mountain Hunters, made up of different clans, have protected humanity for generations. But this time, the Earth Fiends are no longer just lurking in the shadows; they now hold power and influence within human society itself.



The show also weaves in elements from the legend of Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s quest for immortality, linking it to the origin of the Earth Fiends. The story balances its darker tone with moments of vulnerability, while still delivering a mix of romance, action, and mystery.

Start watching “Love on the Turquoise Land”:



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mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.



Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3,” “Perfect Crown,” “We Are All Trying Here.”

Looking forward to: “Filing For Love” and “Sold Out on You.”