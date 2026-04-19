BXB To Part Ways With Agency After Holding A Final Fan Meeting In May

BXB will be parting ways with their agency WOLFBURN.

On April 17, WOLFBURN announced that BXB’s exclusive contracts with the agency were set to expire within the first half of the year.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is WOLFBURN. First, we would like to sincerely thank the GREAM [BXB’s fans] who have cherished and rooted for BXB up until now. As BXB’s exclusive contract period will end in the first half of this year, their exclusive contracts with our agency will be expiring during the first half of the year. We will make a separate announcement regarding the precise contract end date. After plenty of discussion between the members and the company over a long period of time, we have decided to end things on a beautiful note after the following scheduled activities: ● Final concert in Japan: April 17 ~ 19, 2026 ● Fan meeting in Korea (final goodbye to fans): scheduled for May 2026 We will do our utmost to prepare so that the BXB members and GREAM can spend meaningful time together during the remaining period. Once again, we express our deep gratitude for the love and support you have given BXB up until now, and we ask that you continue to give the members your warm love and support as they make new starts. Thank you.

BXB, a five-member group that includes four former members of TRCNG, first debuted in 2023.

Wishing the BXB members all the best in their future endeavors!

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