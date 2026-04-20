'Mad Concrete Dreams' Ends On Ratings Rise As 'Doctor Shin' Hits All-Time High

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has come to an end!

On April 19, “Mad Concrete Dreams” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its series finale as it wrapped its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” achieved a new personal best with its latest episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent.

JTBC’s new drama “We Are All Trying Here” held steady for its second episode, maintaining the nationwide average of 2.2 percent earned by its premiere the night before.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Mad Concrete Dreams” with subtitles on Viki below:

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