Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Get Into A Heated Standoff On The Road In 'Sold Out On You' Preview

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere captures the two leads getting off on the wrong foot when they meet for the first time. While driving on a single-lane country road, Dam Ye Jin is caught off guard by Matthew Lee approaching her from the opposite direction.

Unable to see his face, Dam Ye Jin assumes Matthew Lee is an older man and addresses him as an elder while politely asking him to back up and let her pass. However, Matthew Lee doesn’t respond, and with neither of them willing to reverse course and move aside for the other, the two drivers wind up getting into a fierce honking battle.

When Dam Ye Jin finally stands up in her convertible to say something, Matthew Lee takes off his hat, and she is momentarily stunned by the fact that he is a handsome young man. However, she quickly regains her composure and yells at him to get off the road. Matthew Lee responds, “You must not be from around here,” before explaining that this road is a one-way exit.

Undeterred, Dam Ye Jin points out that she is much farther into the road than he is and that it would be faster for him to back up. Matthew Lee stubbornly insists that he cannot back up because he would wind up falling into a ditch, but Dam Ye Jin is unswayed by his argument.

Check out the full preview below!

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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