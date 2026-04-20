Heo Sung Tae Transforms From Legendary Gangster To Convenience Store Owner In New Drama “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills of Heo Sung Tae!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, a once-legendary gangster who now runs a convenience store that barely makes money. After failing to recover the “item” on orders from Hwang Hwa San (Kim Byung Ok), whom he once served, and as Hwang Hwa San is wrongfully accused and imprisoned, Kang Beom Ryong sets out to find the “item” and restore the lost glory of the Hwasan Gang. In the process, he tracks down Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) and heads to Yeongseon Island, after which 10 years pass.

The stills show Kang Beom Ryong’s contrasting past and present. As the No. 2 figure in the Hwasan Gang, he gives off a rough, intense presence, earning a reputation as the last wild man.

In contrast, in the present, he is a practical convenience store owner focused on sales and results, keeping a smile even when dealing with difficult customers as a kind owner.

In particular, his efforts to push through drowsiness and dizziness while aiming to become a friendly convenience store owner are expected to bring both humor and a touch of bitterness.

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer” below:

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