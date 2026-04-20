Choi Daniel Is A Star Writer Who Isn't Shy About Pursuing Kim Go Eun In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Get ready for a love triangle to form on “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3,” the arrival of Soon Rok caused a stir in Yumi’s cell village. After finding success as a writer, Yumi had been living a mundane, almost emotionless life, but Soon Rok constantly seemed to be finding new ways to infuriate her. At the end of the second episode, Yumi was unable to contain her anger after learning that Soon Rok had requested to have a different PD assigned to her in his stead, leading to a climactic confrontation on the train to Busan.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode introduce a brand-new character that may emerge a rival for Yumi’s affections: Ju Ho (Choi Daniel), a star writer at Julie Publishing who becomes interested in Yumi and actively pursues her.

A character that wasn’t in the original webtoon, Ju Ho is a friendly, easygoing guy who has a manly charm but can be a bit of a busybody. Outgoing and talkative, Ju Ho is the polar opposite of the reserved Soon Rok, who is his assigned editor.

During a bookstore excursion in Busan, Yumi wears a surprised expression while Ju Ho holds up a book with a cheerful, disarming smile. Soon Rok, on the other hand, appears somewhat dispirited as he clutches a book without seeming the least bit interested in reading it.

A final photo captures Yumi and Ju Ho facing each other alone, piquing curiosity as to what will transpire between them.

The “Yumi’s Cells 3” production team teased, “With Soon Rok’s arrival, Yumi’s dry and dreary routine comes to an end. Please keep an eye on the relationships between Yumi, who still finds love difficult but sincerely gives her all; Soon Rok, who is changing because of Yumi; and new character Ju Ho.”

The next episode of “Yumi’s Cells 3” will be released on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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