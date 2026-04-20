Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Dish On Their Chemistry In New Drama 'Sold Out On You'

“Sold Out on You” main cast members Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin have shared their experience working together on screen!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

First, Ahn Hyo Seop expressed his deep appreciation for co-star Chae Won Bin, saying, “She was much more lovely and had a brighter side than what I had seen in her previous projects. Because of that, I thought she was a perfect fit for the character of Dam Ye Jin. Through her, Matthew Lee was able to gain a lot of energy, and I am truly grateful for her as a partner. There are moments while acting where you have to compromise and navigate things together, and in those aspects, our chemistry was excellent.”

Chae Won Bin, recalling the time of filming, mentioned that Ahn Hyo Seop had the gaze of an innocent boy, saying, “Because of that, little moments of cuteness appeared naturally in every scene. He has a vivid imagination and many interesting ideas, so I received a lot of help and truly enjoyed filming.”

Chae Won Bin added, “I would like to use the modifier ‘clumsy’ for Matthew Lee, who is smart and steadfast but has a cute, quirky side in his daily life, and ‘confident’ for Dam Ye Jin, a character who always is and tries to remain confident no matter what situation she faces. Both characters are overflowing with charm.”

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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