Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Begin A Tense Partnership In New Drama “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled more stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

The stills offer a glimpse of what happens after Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) and Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) reunite, once again pulled together by an ill-fated connection. Unable to move past the bitter history of their school days, the two meet again as a detective and a prosecutor with different views of the same case.

In the stalking murder case assigned to Cha Si Young as lead prosecutor, with a suspect already identified, Kang Tae Joo searches for a secret ally to block Cha Si Young’s control over the investigation. As the case begins to slip away from his plan, Cha Si Young’s facial expression is distorted with anger and madness.

In the upcoming premiere, detective Kang Tae Joo, who has been demoted from Seoul to Gangseong, suspects that three murders occurring at different times and in different places were carried out by the same offender. During the investigation, he discovers that the prosecutor handling the most recent case is Cha Si Young, the same person who bullied him in school, bringing back a nightmare from his past.

The production team said, “With Kang Tae Joo’s return to Gangseong, a series of murders will come to light starting with the first episode. As his ill-fated connection with Cha Si Young continues, similar killings will follow one after another, raising the tension.”

They added, “Please also pay attention to the prologue and epilogue, which unfold within a narrative structure that moves between 1988 and 2019.”

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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