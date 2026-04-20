Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Perfect Their Romantic And Comedic Scenes On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video for episode 4!

The new making-of video takes viewers behind the scenes of IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s first kiss scene. Byeon Woo Seok helps IU cool down with an electric fan and sweetly removes dust from her face. Byeon Woo Seok comments, “I think we’ve filmed for at least five hours, so I think it will come out nicely based on the time put in, and Hui Ju (IU) looks so pretty.”

While contemplating how to film a scene, IU shows that she can fold her tongue, and Byeon Woo Seok quickly responds in similar fashion, much to IU’s amusement.

After filming the pitching scene, Noh Sang Hyun shares, “Honestly, I have not played baseball once in my life.” He adds, “I did my best, but the results feel a little lacking.” Nevertheless, Noh Sang Hyun throws a smooth pitch for the perfect take.

When the making-of interviewer asks how IU makes the scenes so adorable, IU jokingly remarks, “I was just born cute. I don’t think there is any special technique.”

After filming the tag game scene, IU reveals, “I gave the idea saying that it would be nice for Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) to be it, but Jeong Woo looks like a wolf. With the bunny eye mask, he looked even scarier—I thought it would be cute! Jeong Woo’s nose bridge is also high, so there’s a gap between the mask, and he could see us all if he tilts his head. We were all so scared, so we ran until we were sweating.”

The making-of video ends by showing how the final car chase scene in episode 4 was filmed safely with computer graphics and a green screen.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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