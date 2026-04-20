Watch: Park Seo Joon Seeks To Find Restaurant V Once Visited In “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” has released a new teaser!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series.

The show keeps the original “trip without advance notice” travel concept from “Youth Over Flowers” but adds new rules to make the journey more entertaining, such as a budget cap of 100,000 won (approximately $67.20) per person. The strict limits create unexpected challenges and situations, leading to genuine reactions from the three cast members.

The newly released teaser highlights the cast’s restriction from using mobile phones, adding to the show’s unpredictable situations as they rely on strangers for help. The tone turns comedic as Park Seo Joon walks into a bakery and asks an employee if she can look something up online for him, specifically the location of a restaurant where BTS’s V once ate Jeju black pork.

Watch the teaser below!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” is set to premiere on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

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