Kwak Dong Yeon Officially Signs With THEBLACKLABEL

Actor Kwak Dong Yeon has officially signed an exclusive contract with THEBLACKLABEL!

On April 20, THEBLACKLABEL announced the news via their social media account along with a new profile photo of Kwak Dong Yeon.

A representative from THEBLACKLABEL stated, “Kwak Dong Yeon is an actor with a wide acting spectrum and infinite potential, having showcased characters infused with his own unique color in numerous projects. We will be a reliable partner in his new endeavors and the new sides of himself that he will show in the future. We ask for your continued interest and affection for Kwak Dong Yeon’s future path.”

Since debuting in the 2012 KBS2 drama “My Husband Got a Family,” Kwak Dong Yeon has built a solid filmography by appearing in various dramas such as “Love in the Moonlight,” “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “My Strange Hero,” “Vincenzo,” and “Queen of Tears.”



Meanwhile, THEBLACKLABEL is home to various artists including Park Bo Gum, Yim Si Wan, Lee Jong Won, Taeyang, Jeon Somi, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Watch Kwak Dong Yeon on Park Bo Gum’s variety show “The Village Barber”:

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