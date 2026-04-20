Watch: Ha Jung Woo, Lim Soo Jung, Shim Eun Kyung, And More Bid Farewell On Set Of “Mad Concrete Dreams”

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has released a new behind-the-scenes video following the drama’s finale!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The behind-the-scenes video shows the cast easing into their final days of filming with laughter, hugs, and commemorative photos. After Lim Soo Jung completes her last scene, the crew breaks into applause as she receives flowers and poses for photos with co-star Park Seo Kyung and the director. The moment turns emotional as she shares a long embrace with Park Seo Kyung, who portrayed her daughter on screen, with Park Seo Kyung on the verge of tears as they say their final goodbyes.

Ha Jung Woo also shares lighthearted moments on set with special appearance star Ju Ji Hoon. The two are shown laughing between takes, keeping the atmosphere bright. After wrapping their scenes, they gather for a commemorative photo.

Shim Eun Kyung reflects on the experience on her final day of filming, saying, “The long 12-episode journey of ‘Mad Concrete Dreams’ has come to an end. I had so much fun during filming, and I think it was a precious time where I could fully immerse myself in that role.”

Watch the full video below!

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