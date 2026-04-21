“Perfect Crown” Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Gong Seung Yeon, And More On Set

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released behind-the-scenes photos showcase the cast’s strong bond and playful chemistry on set. The photos feature affectionate moments between IU and Byeon Woo Seok. One image shows IU wearing a cute traditional flower headpiece, while another shows Byeon Woo Seok pretending to be a staff member as he plays around with a walkie-talkie.

The photos also include shots of the kiss scene that had viewers swooning, as well as images of the two affectionately taking selfies during a baseball stadium date. IU and Byeon Woo Seok are also seen caring for child actor Kim Eun Ho, who plays the current king.

The behind-the-scenes photos also feature the drama’s supporting cast including Noh Sang Hyun, who plays Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo, as well as Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, and Lee Yeon, who play Queen Dowager Yoon Irang, Grand Prince Ian’s aide Choi Hyun, and Seong Hui Ju’s chief secretary Do Hye Jung, respectively.

While they remain focused and serious when monitoring their performances in front of the camera, they are also seen smiling brightly and taking commemorative photos during breaks, showcasing their strong teamwork.

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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