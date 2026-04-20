Jung Moon Sung Is Park Hae Soo And Kwak Sun Young’s Close Friend Drawn Into Their Turmoil In “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled the first stills of Jung Moon Sung!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Jung Moon Sung takes on the role of Lee Ki Hwan, a native of Gangseong and a former elementary school classmate of Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) and Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young). Lee Ki Hwan runs a neighborhood bookstore with his younger brother Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee), portraying a quiet yet diligent and steadfast character.

Ki Hwan becomes deeply entangled with Tae Joo and Ji Won—friends who are like family to him—after a series of incidents, emerging as a character who heightens tension throughout the story.

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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