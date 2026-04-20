Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Talk About Their Experience Working Together, What 'Yumi's Cells 3' Means To Them, And More

“Yumi’s Cells 3” stars Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won have teamed up with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The two actors showcased natural and lovely chemistry in this photo shoot that seems to capture the fluttering excitement of a spring day.

In the accompanying interview, when asked about his feelings on working with Kim Go Eun for the first time, Kim Jae Won said, “From our first meeting, Kim Go Eun told me it was okay to speak comfortably to her, so once I started using informal speech, we were able to become close quickly. Once we were on set, she created an atmosphere where she would accept everything even if I had 10 things to say, and I was very grateful for that. It was all thanks to her consideration. She never jumped to conclusions and always asked for my opinion. I learned so much from her regarding her attitude toward acting.”

Regarding her experience working with Kim Jae Won, Kim Go Eun replied, “It was my first time meeting a much younger junior as my acting partner. I had inner concerns, wondering, ‘If I joke around like this, will he take it seriously?’ or ‘If I say this, will it come across as a joke?’ When I’m with seniors, I feel much more like a playful little sister, so I even wondered if I should approach him more like a comfortable friend instead. Since I have worked with the director for a long time, both the director and I wanted to make sure Jae Won felt less like a stranger and could settle into the set more easily.”

When asked about his experience playing the role of Shin Soon Rok, Yumi’s final romantic interest, he replied, “At first, it felt like I was in a situation where a precious daughter, raised with abundant love in a large family, brings her boyfriend home to introduce him to everyone. It was as if I were that very boyfriend, with the entire family watching my every move. It was an honor to be part of the final journey of a project that has received so much love. Since Soon Rok is imprinted in people’s minds as a ‘unicorn-like’ younger man, I did feel some pressure, but it was definitely a pleasant kind of pressure.”

Regarding her experience playing the role of Yumi over the course of three seasons, Kim Go Eun expressed her special affection for the project, saying, “Yumi was the beginning of my 30s. It felt like the opening of a second chapter in my life. I loved the very fact that I existed within a charming drama where I could communicate with the cells, and because it was a project with such delicate elements of empathy, I often found myself thinking, ‘This is what our lives are like.’ I liked that it was a drama where we could share thoughts about the emotions one feels while dating—like, ‘Right, they shouldn’t do that. That’s so annoying.'”

She continued, “This third season features thoughts that are much closer to the daily life of a woman in her mid-to-late 30s. It contains subtleties that are different from one’s early-to-mid 30s. As I grew older alongside Yumi, it became an even more enjoyable experience to portray the character. It is rare in Korea to carry a single drama through multiple seasons, so it was a very special experience, and I feel like I can now bring the grand finale to a close.”

Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the May issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing. Episode 3 and 4 of “Yumi’s Cells 3” will be unveiled on April 20.

Catch up on the first two episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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