Uhm Hyun Kyung And Yoon Jong Hun Share Tender Moment After Office Fallout In “Our Happy Days”

“Our Happy Days” has unveiled new stills that preview subtle romantic tension emerging between Uhm Hyun Kyung and Yoon Jong Hun!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) questioned Go Gyeol’s (Yoon Jong Hun) tendency to stay out of the office ahead of a major competition between Task Force Teams 1 and 2 within the Strategic Planning Division. She even tried to stop him from heading out for another off-site assignment, but ultimately failed.

Later, while struggling as she didn’t have the necessary server access to access “Joy,” Jo Eun Ae lingered near Go Gyeol’s desk—only to catch a glimpse of images displayed on his monitor. When Go Gyeol discovered this, he lashed out in anger, igniting a fresh wave of conflict between them.

In the newly released stills, Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae lock eyes with sharp, tense expressions, creating an atmosphere that feels ready to explode at any moment. Jo Eun Ae’s act of secretly looking at his monitor becomes the catalyst, and under Go Gyeol’s harsh reprimand, she is left on the verge of tears.

However, the mood shifts at the team dinner. Facing each other again, the two display a noticeably different dynamic. Jo Eun Ae takes the lead with a bright, unaffected attitude, while Go Gyeol watches her with a mix of concern and quiet attention—creating a subtle sense of fluttering tension. As the free-spirited Jo Eun Ae gradually begins to break through Go Gyeol’s guarded demeanor, curiosity grows over how their relationship will evolve.

Meanwhile, Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) is left conflicted after witnessing Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae sharing a warm moment while singing together. Having recently returned to Korea and determined to pursue her first love Go Gyeol, she finds the scene difficult to accept. At the same time, Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), who has feelings for Seung Ri, is also left uneasy. How will these intertwined emotions shape what lies ahead?

Episode 16 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 20 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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And watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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