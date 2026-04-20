Kim Seon Ho, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hee Ae, And Cha Seung Won Welcome Seniors To Their Dessert Café In New Variety Show

The upcoming baking variety show “Bonjour Bakery” (literal title) has unveiled its first group poster!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert café, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

In the poster, the four cast members stand side by side in front of a vibrant green door, radiating a sense of ease and familiarity that evokes the warmth of a close-knit family.

The kitchen team—tasked with creating unforgettable desserts for elderly guests—pairs Cha Seung Won, who is taking on baking for the first time, with the energetic and passionate youngest member Lee Ki Taek. Together, they hint at a refined lineup of freshly baked treats, much like the pastries featured in the poster.

Meanwhile, the front-of-house team features Kim Hee Ae as the elegant and charismatic general manager leading the bakery, alongside Kim Seon Ho as a warm and attentive barista poised to become the café’s “favorite grandson.”

One particularly eye-catching detail is the sign at the entrance reading, “Only guests aged 65 and older are allowed.” This highlights the bakery’s unique concept as Korea’s first café dedicated exclusively to seniors, designed to offer a special kind of sweetness and comfort. As French desserts intertwine with the life stories of rural elders, viewers can look forward to heartfelt moments and meaningful connections.

“Bonjour Bakery” is set to premiere on May 8 at 4 p.m. KST on Coupang Play.

Watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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And Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe” below:

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