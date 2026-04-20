BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Legal Representative Releases Statement Addressing Family-Related Controversy

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s legal representative has issued an official statement addressing recent speculation surrounding a family-related controversy.

On April 16, reports emerged that the older brother of a well-known girl group member, identified as Mr. A, had been arrested on charges of sexually molesting a female broadcast jockey (BJ). As speculation grew that the individual in question was Jisoo’s older brother, additional allegations surfaced. A person identifying herself as Mr. A’s wife claimed on social media that she had experienced domestic violence during their marriage.

In response, on April 20, attorney Eun Hyun Ho of Kim & Chang, the legal representative for Jisoo’s agency BLISSOO, released an official statement clarifying that both the artist and the company are not connected to the matter.

Below is the official statement from Jisoo’s legal representative:

This is attorney Eun Hyun Ho of Kim & Chang, legal representative for BLISSOO.

We express our deep regret over the indiscriminate spread of content that associates the artist and BLISSOO with a family-related matter, as well as the circulation of false information that damages the artist’s reputation through certain media reports, online communities, and social media.

First, the matter currently being raised is entirely unrelated to the artist and BLISSOO. Much of the information circulating online consists of unverified speculation or clearly false claims.

The artist began her trainee life at a young age and has lived independently for many years, apart from her family. As such, she is not in a position to be aware of or involved in the private matters of the individual in question.

Additionally, during the preparatory stages of establishing BLISSOO, the artist did receive limited advice and assistance from family members in the form of relaying communications during discussions with relevant parties. However, at no point—then or now—have family members received compensation from BLISSOO or participated in any management or decision-making processes. Since then, the company has been operated entirely independently, without any involvement from family members.

In particular, claims circulating in some media outlets and online stating that “the individual co-founded the company with the artist” or that “the individual serves as part of BLISSOO’s management or as its CEO” are entirely false. We clearly state that the individual has no legal or managerial ties to BLISSOO.

Furthermore, neither BLISSOO nor the artist has provided any financial or legal support to the individual, nor do they have any plans to do so in the future. The artist also has no communication or involvement with the individual regarding this matter.

Despite this, the continued dissemination of false information, as well as the use of the artist’s name, likeness, or image in connection with unrelated matters, constitutes a clear violation of rights and defamation.

Accordingly, our legal team strongly warns that we will take all available civil and criminal legal action without delay against the following acts:

1. The creation and distribution of content containing false information and defamatory claims

2. The use of the artist’s name, likeness, or image in unrelated matters

3. The publication or creation of content based on unverified or speculative information

In particular, we make it clear that we will respond firmly—without leniency or settlement—to those who repeatedly or maliciously create and disseminate such content.