ILLIT's Moka Temporarily Halts Activities Due To Health Ahead Of Comeback

Just 10 days before ILLIT’s comeback, Moka has temporarily halted all activities due to her health.

On April 20, BELIFT LAB announced that Moka had “recently received medical treatment due to health issues” and had been advised that she needed “continued treatment and adequate rest.”

As a result, Moka will not be participating in ILLIT’s activities for the time being.

ILLIT is currently gearing up to make a comeback with their new mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” on April 30.

BELIFT LAB’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.



We would like to update you on the upcoming schedule of Moka of ILLIT.



Moka recently received medical treatment due to health issues, and the medical professionals have indicated that she will need continued treatment and adequate rest.

While she is eager to continue group activities, we have determined that her recovery must be prioritized and that she should focus on her treatment at this time.

Accordingly, we would like to inform you that Moka will be unable to participate in scheduled ILLIT activities for the time being.

Although it may take some time, we will carefully review her recovery progress and inform you when she is able to resume group activities.



We will do our best to support Moka so that she can return to her fans in good health.

We ask that you send her your warm support and encouragement.



Thank you.

Wishing Moka a speedy and full recovery!