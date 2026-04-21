Lee Jun Young, Lee Ju Myoung, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama 'Reborn Rookie'

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared a sneak peek of the cast’s chemistry!

On April 21, the production team released photos from the script reading, which brought together Lee Jun Young, Lee Ju Myoung, Jeon Hye Jin, Jin Goo, and Son Hyun Joo as well as creator Kim Soon Ok, director Ko Hye Jin, and writer Hyun Ji Min.

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho, the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun, forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Lee Jun Young, who takes on the role of Hwang Jun Hyun, led the atmosphere by delightfully portraying the ambition and passion of a soccer player with his witty energy.

Lee Ju Myoung, who plays Kang Bang Geul, the hidden child of a conglomerate family, read through the script by capturing in her voice the character’s duality—appearing to be a free spirit on the surface while harboring dangerous, secret ambitions underneath.

Jeon Hye Jin fully immersed herself in the character of Kang Jae Kyung, a woman who stops at nothing once she sets her mind on something, leading the atmosphere on set.

Jin Goo also read his lines with a tone that captured the psychology of Kang Jae Sung, a character tightly wound with feelings of inferiority.

In addition, Son Hyun Joo, who plays Kang Yong Ho, the chairman of Choi Sung Group, embodied the dignity of a man who built a company with indomitable will through his heavy, commanding charisma.

The production team remarked, “Thanks to the actors’ deep contemplation of their characters from the very first reading, we created an impressive moment that felt as if we had already stepped inside the drama.” They added, “Please look forward to ‘Reborn Rookie,’ which will offer fresh and surprising entertainment, featuring an intriguing blend of character dynamics and the intense psychological warfare of a conglomerate family surrounding inheritance.”

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

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Also check out Lee Ju Myoung in “My Youth” on Viki:

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