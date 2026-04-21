Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Look Up With Tense Gazes In New Drama “Fifties Professionals” Posters

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new posters!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun plays Jung Ho Myung, a Chinese restaurant head chef who has been on standby for 10 years while hiding his past career with the National Intelligence Service. Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special operative who has lost his memory. Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, a former organized crime member who now runs a convenience store.

The poster shows a top-down view of the three characters seated at a round table. Despite their serious facial expressions, the half-and-half menu items on the table—jjamppong (spicy seafood noodle soup) with jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles), tangsuyuk (sweet and sour pork) with jjajangmyeon, and jjamppong with fried rice—create a humorous effect that highlights the tone of the drama, where viewers can enjoy both action and comedy.

In the motion poster released alongside it, the black comedy elements are further highlighted. A handgun placed at the center of the table spins like a game of Russian roulette, while a tense atmosphere builds among the three people watching it.

A quiet psychological standoff unfolds, suggesting the characters’ complicated relationships. The narration, “That night, our fates changed,” hints at the event that happened 10 years ago, raising viewers’ anticipation for the drama.

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer”:

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