'The Scarecrow' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon’s “The Scarecrow” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.9 percent, marking a solid premiere and ranking No. 1 amongst Monday-Tuesday dramas.

“The Scarecrow” follows detective Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), who is investigating a series of murders and is forced into an unlikely partnership with prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), a man he despises.

tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” starring Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won also achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.3 percent despite the drama pre-releasing two consecutive episodes via TVING earlier the same night.

Start watching “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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