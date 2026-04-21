Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, And More Form Chaotic Audit Team In New Drama “Filing For Love”

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric chief of the audit office who is hiding a secret.

The stills show Noh Ki Joon facing major changes following the arrival of audit office chief Joo In Ah, along with Haemu Group Audit Team 3 members Moo Kwang Il (Oh Dae Hwan), Cha Sung Tae (Jang In Sub), Pyun Hae Young (Park Joo Hee), Baek Hyun Gyu (Lee Kwang Hee), and Yoon Da Ye (Sim Su Bin).

Noh Ki Joon, in particular, looks clearly confused by Joo In Ah’s orders, hinting at his difficult adjustment period ahead in Audit Team 3.

Audit Team 3 members are anything but ordinary. Team leader Moo Kwang Il, who has developed sharp instincts from moving through multiple departments, leads the group with his easygoing smile while dreaming of a peaceful retirement.

Cha Sung Tae closely observes the office atmosphere, with a talent for spotting small but clear embezzlement.

Pyun Hae Young is a principled accountant who manages the team’s finances.

Baek Hyun Gyu relies on strong loyalty and an unusual sense of sacrifice as his survival tools.

Meanwhile, Assistant Manager Yoon Da Ye, while highly qualified, shows limited enthusiasm.

Even within Haemu Group’s audit office, Audit Team 3 struggles as the lowest-ranked team. Tasked with investigating all kinds of internal misconduct, their chaotic journey is expected to be another key point of interest in the drama.

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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