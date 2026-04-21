Oh Yoon Ah Dishes On Her Role In Upcoming Film “Mismatch,” Return To The Big Screen, And More

Actress Oh Yoon Ah has shared her thoughts on her upcoming comedy film “Mismatch”!

“Mismatch” tells the story of Bong Soo (Oh Dae Hwan), a man whose relationships with his family and those around him are thrown into chaos after a sudden accident causes his memory to malfunction. The wife who once ruled over him as both the head of the household and a company CEO suddenly becomes his daughter. His nagging father turns into his rebellious younger brother, his lifelong best friend becomes a flirtatious wife, and his only sibling transforms into a boss he must respectfully serve at work.

Oh Yoon Ah plays Bong Soo’s wife, Ban Sung Hye. While she was originally his wife, she ends up in a completely different position—as his daughter—due to a malfunction in his memory. This film marks Oh Yoon Ah’s return to the big screen for the first time in five years following the 2021 film “The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey.” She shared her thoughts on her comeback, saying, “Since it’s been a while since I starred in a film, I felt both excitement and pressure at the same time,” adding, “Even so, what mattered most was my desire to act again, which is why I chose this project.”

She continued, “I was really looking forward to meeting viewers again, and because of that, I tried to act with even more sincerity.”

She also revealed that she gave a lot of thought to her character, Ban Sung Hye. She shared, “The concept of going from a wife to a daughter felt unfamiliar and wasn’t easy. I thought a lot about how convincingly this relationship could be conveyed to viewers.”

She added, “Rather than relying solely on the premise, I tried to bring out realistic elements so that it could be understood emotionally.”

She emphasized that her chemistry with co-star Oh Dae Hwan was a great help. She remarked, “Actor Oh Dae Hwan is very good at reacting, which allowed me to naturally convey my emotions,” adding, “Because we had such great chemistry on set, we were able to portray the changes in the relationship smoothly.”

“Mismatch” will hit theaters nationwide on April 23.

In the meantime, watch Oh Yoon Ah in “Queen of Masks”:

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