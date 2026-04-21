Tiffany Young Unveils Stunning New Profile Photos

Singer and actress Tiffany Young has signaled a full-scale acting career with the release of her new profile photos!

On April 21, Pacific Music Group Korea released Tiffany’s new profile photos through their official channels. In the images, Tiffany is wearing a black turtleneck and jeans with a natural hairstyle, revealing a more mature charm through her restrained emotional facial expression and deepened gaze.

Check out Tiffany Young’s stunning new profile photos below!

Tiffany Young is set to take the stage as the lead character Yumi in the musical “Yumi’s Cells” which kicks off on June 30. She will portray the daily life and love of an ordinary office worker, showcasing yet another transformation in her acting. She is also set to make a comeback with a new album, with a pre-release track scheduled to be unveiled in May, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of her solo debut.

Watch Tiffany Young in “Reborn Rich”:

Watch Now

Source (1)