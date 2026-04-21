Park Hae Soo And Kwak Sun Young Launch High-Risk Bait Operation To Lure Serial Killer In “The Scarecrow”

Park Hae Soo and Kwak Sun Young begin their dangerous “trap investigation” in “The Scarecrow”!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) reunited with Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon). Convinced that three recent murders in Gangseong are part of a serial case, Kang Tae Joo joined forces with prosecutor Hwang Jae Hoon (Park Sung Hoon), delivering an unexpected act of revenge against Cha Si Young. In response, Cha Si Young issued a chilling warning: “I’ll take this case back. And I’ll have you by my side again—just like before,” hinting at the resurfacing of their deeply entangled past.

Now assigned as the lead detective on the case, Kang Tae Joo is seen in the newly released stills engaged in a serious discussion with Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young), Kang Tae Joo’s close friend and a reporter, who is unexpectedly brought into the investigation.

Neatly folded clothing placed on Seo Ji Won’s hands signals their plan to carry out a trap operation, hoping to lure the killer, who disguises himself as a scarecrow, into revealing himself.

In the next still, Seo Ji Won walks alone through the darkness, her face tense with apprehension. Meanwhile, Kang Tae Joo and Park Dae Ho (Ryu Hae Joon) are shown hiding in a cornfield, carefully monitoring their surroundings. With the killer known to target women walking alone at night, anticipation builds over whether he will finally make an appearance.

In the upcoming Episode 2, Kang Tae Joo throws everything into capturing the serial killer—from securing testimony from a surviving victim to carrying out the bait operation using a female officer. However, Cha Si Young interferes in an unexpected way, while news of a sudden accident involving Kang Tae Joo’s younger sibling Kang Soon Young (Seo Ji Hye) throws the investigation into crisis.

The production team commented, “As the conflict between Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young intensifies, the situation will become increasingly chaotic. Please look forward to how these two, who seem unable to work together, will begin to cooperate, as well as the unpredictable twists that lie ahead in the investigation.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” airs on April 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first episode on Viki below:

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