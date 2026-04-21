Watch: Kim Seon Ho, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hee Ae, And Cha Seung Won Craft Beautiful French Desserts For Seniors In New Variety Show

The upcoming baking variety show “Bonjour Bakery” (literal title) has unveiled its first teaser!

Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert café, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

The newly released teaser shows the members warmly welcoming elderly guests to the country’s first senior dessert café. Kim Hee Ae greets them with a playful ID check—since the café is exclusively for those aged 65 and older—lightly joking, “Are you sure you’re over 65? You look so young,” setting a warm and friendly tone from the start.

At the front of house, Kim Hee Ae melts hearts with her gentle, attentive conversations, while Kim Seon Ho naturally engages guests with his easygoing charm. In the kitchen, Cha Seung Won and Lee Ki Taek take the lead, crafting artistic desserts using locally sourced ingredients. With their delicate techniques and visually stunning creations, they promise a fresh kind of emotional experience—offering elderly guests in the rural village the rare joy of tasting French desserts for the very first time.

“Bonjour Bakery” has already garnered significant buzz for being created by hit-making variety show creators. PD Park Geun Hyung of “You Quiz on the Block” and writer Kim Ran Joo, known for “2 Days & 1 Night” and “Infinite Challenge,” have teamed up once again, heralding the birth of a new healing variety show.

Writer Kim Ran Joo shared, “The idea began from a memory of my father, who moved to the city and smiled brightly after tasting a dessert for the first time in his life. Watching him find joy in even a simple dessert that cost just a few thousand won made me realize that happiness for the elderly can be more modest than we think.”

PD Park Geun Hyung added that the goal is “to offer seniors a special experience through French desserts made with wholesome local ingredients, allowing those who eat them to feel pure happiness.”

“Bonjour Bakery” is set to premiere on May 8 at 4 p.m. KST on Coupang Play.

Watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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And Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe” below:

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