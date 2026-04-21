Watch: ITZY Announces May Comeback Schedule With Trailer And Track List For 'Motto'

Mark your calendars for ITZY’s return!

On April 22 at midnight KST, ITZY officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback next month.

ITZY will be returning with their new album “Motto” and the music video for its title track on May 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

On May 22, the physical version of the album will be released in the United States, and the group will also release several remixes for its title track “Motto” at 1 p.m. KST that day.

“Motto” will include a total of eight tracks, including solo songs by each of the five members.

Check out ITZY’s new trailer, promotion schedule, and track list below!