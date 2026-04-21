&TEAM's Agency Shares Update On Nicholas' Health After He Sits Out Part Of Comeback Showcase

&TEAM’s agency has released a statement on Nicholas’ health.

On April 21, &TEAM held a comeback showcase for their new EP “We on Fire.” After a delay in the start of the showcase, it was announced that due to a “worsening of Nicholas’ health,” he would not be able to participate in the group’s performances and would only be on stage for part of the event.

After the showcase, YX LABELS shared the following update:

Hello.

This is YX Labels. We are making an announcement regarding the state of &TEAM member Nicholas’ health. Due to a sudden worsening of his health, Nicholas was unable to participate in part of “&TEAM 3rd EP SHOWCASE ‘We on Fire’” today. We ask for fans’ generous understanding. Although the artist was strongly determined to participate in the performances, it was determined that proceeding with performing would be difficult given the state of his health at the time. Because we considered our artist’s health our top priority, we wound up limiting his participation to only part of the event. Nicholas is currently resting, and we are continuously monitoring the progress of his recovery.

We would like to apologize for giving cause for concern to the audience members who looked forward to and attended today’s showcase. We plan to manage the artist’s schedule while considering his health our top priority. If any changes to the artist’s future schedule should arise, we will make an announcement as soon as possible. Thank you.

Get well soon, Nicholas!