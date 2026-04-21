LNGSHOT Announces Official Fan Club Name

LNGSHOT has given their fandom an official name!

On April 22 KST, the rookie boy group from Jay Park’s label MORE VISION announced that the name of their official fan club would be “SHOTTIES.”

The formal English announcement explained, “The colleagues and companions who walk alongside LNGSHOT on this journey are you, our fans, SHOTTIES. SHOTTIES represents the idea of moving forward together, not only as fans and artists, but as one team united toward the same goal.”

What do you think of the group’s new fan club name?