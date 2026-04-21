April Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between March 22 and April 22.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,589,456 for April.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,697,568, while Yoo Hae Jin ranked third with a score of 4,963,024.

Kim Hye Yoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,923,335, marking a 123.96 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, Ju Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,556,495, marking a 119.84 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon 
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. Yoo Hae Jin
  4. Kim Hye Yoon
  5. Ju Ji Hoon
  6. Ha Ji Won
  7. Ha Jung Woo
  8. Park Jeong Min
  9. Woo Do Hwan
  10. Yoo Ji Tae
  11. Nana
  12. Go Youn Jung
  13. Han Ji Min
  14. Gong Seung Yeon
  15. Lee Jun Hyuk
  16. Cha Joo Young
  17. Yoo Yeon Seok
  18. Jung Woo
  19. Kim Ji Young
  20. Esom
  21. Park Sung Woong
  22. Moon Chae Won
  23. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  24. Park Sung Hoon
  25. Park Bo Young
  26. Kim Nam Gil
  27. Bae In Hyuk
  28. IU
  29. Lee Dong Hwi
  30. Lee Seo Jin

Check out Ju Ji Hoon’s recent drama “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

Watch Now

Or watch Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below!

Watch Now

Bae In Hyuk
Byeon Woo Seok
Cha Joo Young
Esom
Go Youn Jung
Gong Seung Yeon
GOT7
Ha Ji Won
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
IU
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Woo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Ji Young
Kim Nam Gil
Lee Dong Hwi
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Seo Jin
Moon Chae Won
Nana
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
Park Sung Hoon
Park Sung Woong
Woo Do Hwan
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoo Yeon Seok

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