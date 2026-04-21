April Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between March 22 and April 22.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,589,456 for April.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,697,568, while Yoo Hae Jin ranked third with a score of 4,963,024.

Kim Hye Yoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,923,335, marking a 123.96 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, Ju Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a score of 4,556,495, marking a 119.84 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out Ju Ji Hoon’s recent drama “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

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Or watch Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below!

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