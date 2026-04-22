Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Meet For 1st Time On A Quiet Country Road In 'Sold Out On You'

Get ready for sparks to fly between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin in SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

In the drama, Matthew Lee is a meticulous and hard-working farmer who is also the CEO of a natural ingredient company and a cosmetics development researcher. In particular, he owns the only farm in the world that grows a rare white flower mushroom that is hailed as a “miracle ingredient” in the beauty industry.

One day, the prickly Matthew Lee’s quiet life in the countryside is turned upside down by the sudden arrival of city woman Dam Ye Jin, who desperately needs his rare white mushrooms in order to secure a contract with a famous beauty brand.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming first episode capture the memorable encounter in which Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin meet for the first time. Sporting a straw hat and a towel draped around his neck, Matthew Lee gives off the vibe of a seasoned farmer as he drives his tractor down a single-lane country road.

Unfortunately, he must soon come to a halt because of a bright red sports car driving towards him: a never-before-seen sight in his quiet rural village. Behind the wheel is Dam Ye Jin, who glares lasers at Matthew Lee when he refuses to back up and let her pass.

With their contrasting vehicles and stubborn personalities, Dam Ye Jin and Matthew Lee immediately get into a heated standoff from the moment they meet on the road.

To find out how the two leads’ first encounter plays out, catch the premiere of “Sold Out on You” on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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